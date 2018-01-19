Featuring renewable energy facilities: UBM is calling for manufacturers to participate in Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum on 26-28 July

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd edition of "Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum", collectively organised by the UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan and Malaysia, will be launched at the Taipei World Trade Center, Hall 1, from July 26-28 in Taiwan. The debut last year brought outstanding results along with the positive feedback received from both exhibitors and visitors. The show is urged to double in size in 2018 and exhibitor recruitment has begun. Featuring "Innovative, Eco-friendly and Sustainable" livestock technology, the trade show aims to upgrade industrial equipment and optimise production process. The "Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum" is expected to provide a better solution for food safety, food crisis and animal diseases.

As food safety has become a major public concern around the world, Taiwan speeds up on carrying out the traceability program of livestock products as well as on the promotion and education of food safety regulations and management. Other than the "Five-point Food Safety Policy" issued by the government, private companies and local associations have also developed strategic plans in correspondence with strengthening the QA & QC procedures of food products. Chang Sheng-Chin, the Secretary General of Swine Association Taiwan stated, "Before implementing effective food safety policy, the traceability program of livestock products has to be built up step by step. The Swine Association takes the initiative and targets food markets to put 'tracing board' on the butcher. The consumers could be informed where and how the meat comes from with a scan of the QR code on the board." He continued, "The traceability management in Taiwan advanced rapidly and to be promoted the most among the Asia-pacific areas. It's just time to input the technologies and services for traceability matters."

In order to ensure the food safety management, the eco-friendly equipment upgrade schemes sprang up from around the world. The subsidies of animal farm and rancher facilities, biogas utility and renewable energy facilities rise as fast as the state-of-the-art technologies developed. The exhibitor, Emperor Penguin Ent. (known as Chin Jung Iron Works) will showcase automatic energy-saving swine farming plants that divided the house into several rooms according to swines' characteristics in age and function. Subsequently, the facilities to be in part of the plant, including fermented manure processing system, auto feeder, fans ventilation and cooling system, hammer mill and so on, will be also introduced at the "Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum." Those equipments produced by Sunki Biotech, Kolowa Ventilation, and Idah Co. play pivotal roles in the circular economy system and also take preemptive action to export market.

The "Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum" is held concurrently with "Aquaculture Taiwan Expo & Forum" and "Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum" at Taipei World Trade Center, Hall 1. UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch endeavoured to recruit manufacturers supplying automatic livestock equipment, environmental control and ventilation systems from around the world, including the Middle East, Europe and USA. The triple exhibition contains a series of conferences and business match making programmes from July 26-28. This one-and-only annual trade show represents Taiwan's premier, international and professional B2B trading platform that focuses on the advanced technologies for the field of livestock, aquaculture and agriculture. For more exhibition information and details, please refer to the official website http://www.livestocktaiwan.com or contact Sophia Lu (TEL: +886-2-2738-3898; FAX: +886-2-2738-4886; Email: aat-tw@ubm.com).

For exhibitor and media inquiry, please UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch contact TEL: +886-2-2738-3898 Ms. Sophia Lu FAX: +886-2-2738-4886

Email: aat-tw@ubm.com For visitor inquiry, please contact Website: www.livestocktaiwan.com Ms. Natasha Chiang www.aquaculturetaiwan.com

