Suresh Geddada Tampa Florida QA Tester Expanding to Central Florida

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Suresh Geddada a Tampa, Florida Quality Assurance analyst and bug tester who specializes in mobile application testing on the west coast of Florida is announcing his expansion to Central Florida starting in quarter 2 of 2018. The Indian born native is proud to be working and living in America and has been honing his skills for mobile application development and testing by charging a low rate with high-quality service from a domestic worker as opposed to his competitors who outsource all of the work overseas.

Since 2018 started Geddada has pledged to expand the business to new companies that are located in the central Florida cities such as Orlando, Maitland, Lakeland, and Ocala who are well underserved in the QA and bug testing markets. Suresh started his business in 2017 offering Android Application testing and specializes in testing for games and productivity applications. A typical "cycle" as it's called will take 2-4 weeks for full testing and to come back with a productivity report as well as a full list of bugs that can be re-tested and submitted with a final completion report to the client.

New clients starting in quarter 2 of 2018 will be accepted that come from Central Florida.

SOURCE: Suresh Geddada



