

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased at a steady pace in December, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed Friday.



Producer and import prices climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year, the same rate as seen in November.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices gained 0.2 percent. In 2017, producer and import prices increased 0.9 percent.



Data showed that producer prices edged up 0.1 percent month-on-month, taking the annual increase to 0.5 percent. At the same time, import prices advanced 0.4 percent on month and climbed 4.6 percent annually.



