Flooring and beds specialist Carpetright issued another profits warning on Friday as it reported trading in its important post-Christmas period "significantly behind expectations". It slashed full year profit guidance to £2m-£6m, after warning in December that underlying full year pre-tax profitsat the lower end of the previous range of £13.8m-£16.7m The company said UK trading had been impacted by lower customer footfall, with transaction numbers down significantly year-on-year. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...