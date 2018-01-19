NMS Properties, Inc.: Wilshire Victoria Los Angeles Apartments Is Now Offering Furnished Rentals

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / NMS Properties, Inc.

Spectacular Furnished Apartments are now offered at Wilshire Victoria, according to Neil Shekhter.

WILSHIRE VICTORIA

An intimate architectural gem located in prestigious Los Angeles, this eight-story, boutique-style building comes fully loaded with a lavish mix of amenities that are perfectly suited for one of the finest addresses in LA. Wilshire Victoria features a dramatic curved glass facade that offers spectacular views of the Hollywood Hills, Century City, and even the Pacific. From the premier fitness center to the exquisite rooftop deck, executive conference center, and sumptuous resident's lounge, you will find thoughtful details throughout.

FLOOR PLANS

The apartment home of your dreams is waiting for you at Wilshire Victoria. This chic boutique-style property features a stunning selection of one- and two-bedroom Wilshire luxury apartments for rent. Schedule a personalized tour and discover open-style living spaces with hardwood-style floors and built-in storage. Your new apartment features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Visit these Wilshire Luxury Apartments in Westwood today.

AMENITIES

When you rent one of our Westwood Luxury Apartments, you don't have to go far out of your way to find something to do. The community is filled with exciting amenities and is located near some of Los Angeles' most coveted destinations. Plan a workout in our premier fitness center, cook a delicious meal on one of our barbeque grills, or soak up some refreshing California sunshine on our expansive rooftop deck.

With our around-the-clock concierge services, you can rest assured that you'll be in good hands at Wilshire Victoria. Visit these marvelous apartments for rent near UCLA today.

FURNISHED RENTALS

There has never been a better time to plan an extended visit to Los Angeles! Wilshire Victoria makes finding a Furnished or Short-Term rental in Los Angeles easy! With incredible options that range from 1-2 bedrooms, you will find exactly what you need to make your stay in LA a truly memorable adventure.

Fully-Furnished apartment homes come stocked with everything that you need including all flatware, linens, beds, sofas, cookware, and even a television for those quiet nights indoors. Our team of seasoned professionals is available 24/7 to ensure that your stay is nothing short of amazing.

NEIGHBORHOOD

Come to Wilshire Victoria for the LA lifestyle you've always wanted. Our Wilshire apartments in Westwood are just minutes away from some of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the country. You can reach Brentwood, Culver City, and the Hollywood Hills in a matter of minutes. We're also just a mile away from UCLA's main campus. If you're a student or a faculty member, you don't have to worry about a long morning commute. The neighborhood is also known for its legendary public parks and gorgeous golf courses. You can tee off in style at some of the most luxurious country clubs in the country.

Getting around Los Angeles is so much easier when you live at Wilshire Victoria. Santa Monica Boulevard and I-405 are just a couple of minutes away. Fall in love with LA all over again and apply for one of these apartments in Westwood today.

Launching NMS Properties in 1988, Neil Shekhter assumed the role of CEO in January 1995. The real estate management company focuses on multi-family and mixed-use properties in the Greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Monica. At present, NMS properties manages more than 70 properties.

Neil Shekhter - Founder and CEO of NMS Properties

Apartments For Rent In Los Angeles NMS Residential: http://www.nmsresidential.com

NMS Properties - Real Estate Management Firm: http://www.nmsproperties.com

Contact Information:

news@neilshekhter.com

info@neil-shekhter.com

SOURCE: NMS Properties, Inc.