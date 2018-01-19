EXCHANGE NOTICE, JANUARY 19, 2018 SHARES



VALOE CORPORATION: DIRECTED ISSUE



A total of 8 838 663 shares will be traded as old shares as of January 22, 2018.



Identifiers of Valoe Corporation's share:



Trading code: VALOE ISIN code: FI0009006951 Orderbook id: 24329 Number of shares: 13 990 513



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



**********************************************************************



TIEDOTE, 19. TAMMIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET



VALOE OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI



Yhteensä 8.838.663 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 22. tammikuuta 2018.



Valoe Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: VALOE ISIN-koodi: FI0009006951 id: 24329 Osakemäärä: 13.990.513



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260