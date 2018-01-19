Gathering together world-renewed Medical Device manufacturing suppliers, Medtec China helps to propel the medical device localization process

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To deliver a boostto the Medical Device Industry in China, the Chinese government has proactively launched several policies directed at medical device innovation which focus on speeding up innovative Medical Device Approval and High-end medical device localization, such as "Opinions on Deepening the Innovation of Inspect and Approval System for Drugs, and Encouraging Medical Devices Innovation", and "Three-year action plan to enhance core competitiveness of manufacturing industry (2018-2020)". As the world-leading Medical Device design and manufacturing exhibition in China, Medtec China 2018 will gather 400 global suppliers specialized in Medical Device design and research and development, raw materials, components, processing technologies and manufacturing service, in order to provide high-quality resources support to optimize the domestic medical equipment industry chain and propel medical device localization process. Medtec China 2018 is taking place on September 26-28 in Shanghai China.

Thousands of professional buyers from world-leading Medical Device manufacturing companies

Medtec China's visitors are from medical device manufacturers including decision-makers, purchasing managers, RD engineers, product engineers and quality inspectors. They can find all the components, materials, design and manufacturing technologies and solutions they need at Medtec China. Medtec China 2017 recorded 18,368 visits, visitors were from 4562 companies, 53% of which were first-time visitors. Companies including global leaders in their fields such as Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, BD, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Baxter, GE, Philips, Boston Scientific, and prominent Chinese domestic Medical Device enterprises including Shanghai MicroPort, TUORen Medical, WEGO Medical, LEPU Medical, Pin Medical, Beijing Advanced Medical Technologies, Liaoning Yinyi Biological, and Polytron Technologies Inc.

Recently, the Medtec China 2017 visitor sample report was officially released. It classified visitors' company names and positions by their products of interest. The report is available for a limited time. Click here to download 2017 Medtec China Visitor Sample.

14 exhibit zones covering the entire chain of Medical Device design and manufacturing; two of them are newly launched

Medtec China 2018 will gather 400 global Medical Device design and manufacturing suppliers from more than 20 regions and countries, with their exhibits belonging to 21 Key exhibit categories covering the entire chain of Medical Device design and manufacturing.

For better service and visiting experience to visitors, Medtec China has set up 14 exhibit zones: Medical Components; Surface Treatment; Full Service Contract Manufacturing; Ultra-Precision Machining; Automation; Packaging, Sterilization, Labeling; Design, Research & Development, Software Regulations; Electronic Components, Motors & Motion Control Pumps & Valves; Smart Manufacturing; Testing, Metrology & Inspection Supplies; Materials & Adhesives; Moulding & Manufacturing Equipment; Materials, Components and Process; and Dressing Materials and Process. The final two exhibit zones mentioned are are the new zones launched this year, Bluestar Silicones, WACKER China and Harro Hofliger have confirmed their attendance at Medtec China 2018 as exhibitors. If your products are part of exhibit catalog, please call us and join Medtec China 2018!

The MDiT Forum and Regulation summit 2018 will take place on 26-28 September 2018 co-located with Medtec China 2018. It will focus on the "Regulation, Quality and Technology" around popular topics among Medical Device industry professionals. Further, some of the latest trending issues will be discussed at the meetings. Keynote speakers and professional engineers from companies are waiting to share their opinions with you. Please keep following us for updated information.

To request more information, please visit the Medtec China official website: www.medtecchina.com

