

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were modestly higher on Friday as optimism over economic and earnings growth helped investors shrug off concerns about a potential U.S. government shutdown.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 12 points or 0.21 percent at 5,505 in opening deals after closing marginally higher on Thursday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent.



Alcoholic beverage company Remy Cointreau lost 1 percent even as its third-quarter sales growth surpassed analysts' estimates.



Air France dropped 1.5 percent after a downgrade from Morgan Stanley.



