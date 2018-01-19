

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales figures at 4:30 am ET Friday. Sales are forecast to fall 1 percent on month in December after climbing 1.1 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the yen and the franc, it rose against the greenback and the euro.



The pound was worth 1.3930 against the greenback, 154.09 against the yen, 0.8814 against the euro and 1.3308 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



