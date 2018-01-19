Innodisk to Launch Industry First Very Low-Profile DRAM to Tackle Challenges of Extreme Temperature Scenarios

Wide Temperature DDR4 Very Low-profile (VLP) DRAM specifically for the surveillance, networking and telecom markets

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Innodisk, as the first among the industrial memory module houses, is launching an industrial-grade Wide Temperature VLP series. The modules are designed to meet the many challenges associated with the rapid growth and changes seen in markets such as networking, surveillance and telecommunications.

A Surveillance Market in Growth

Reports are showing a surging market with a forecasted annual growth of 17% from 2016 to 2024. This, coupled with the trend of digitization, is generating an increasing demand for smart and fast surveillance solutions. Perhaps more important is robustness, as these surveillance systems are needed in widely different scenarios where temperatures can vary extensively.

Great Shift in the Telecoms Market

The telecommunications market is currently pouring everything into making 5G happen. As users are leaving behind the traditional uses of cellphones in favor of online-based communications, telecom companies are scrambling to meet the new demands for high speed and accessibility. The users are expecting faster connection speeds no matter where they are located, spurring the industry to keep investing in network upgrades, even in remote areas with tougher environmental conditions.

Smart and Durable Memory

The new Wide Temperature DDR4 VLP series meets the demand for faster speeds and reliability. The modules are tested and qualified for use in temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsiusto 85 degrees Celsiusand the low profile (0.738") enables easy integration into routers, networking devices, and surveillance devices. Innodisk can guarantee that all DRAM chips are original grade and offer extensive technical and longevity support.

About Innodisk

Featured on Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across the embedded, aerospace and defense, cloud storage markets and more, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to provide customizable, dependable solutions and unparalleled service.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Innodisk supports clients globally with engineering support and sales teams in mainland China, Europe, Japan, and the United States.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com