London stocks were flat in early trade on Friday following a downbeat session on Wall Street, as investors eyed the latest UK retail sales figures, with more corporate profit warnings doing little to lift the mood. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,697.97, while the pound was up 0.2% versus the dollar at 1.3925 and down 0.1% against the euro at 1.1344. Stocks in the US closed down on Thursday amid concerns about a possible government shutdown. Although the House of Representatives passed a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...