Insurance group Aviva has completed the sale of its 49% shareholding in its Taiwanese joint venture, First Aviva Life, to its partner First Financial Holdings. The sale of Aviva's operations in Taiwan, originally announced on 13 October 2017, was decided upon following a review of the overall business after which the group decided to refocus its Asian business on certain core markets that held significant opportunities for growth. Chris Wei, executive chairman of Aviva Asia, said, "We have ...

