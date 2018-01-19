

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices continued to rise in December, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Friday.



Output prices climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in December, following a 2.5 percent increase in November. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Compared to previous month, output prices edged up at a stable rate of 0.2 percent in December.



In the whole year 2017, output price inflation was 2.2 percent versus 0.5 percent in 2016. Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 1.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.



