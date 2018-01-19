MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 1/19

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Cryptocurrency and bitcoin, startup investing, solar energy, cannabis business, Olympic drama; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Epazz, Inc. (OTC PINK: EPAZ) Spokesman Matt Chipman discussed the advantages for merchants using the company's Zenapay cryptocurrency payment app.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTC PINK: SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht reflected on industry news affecting bitcoin.

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN) CEO Riggs Eckelberry reported from a bitcoin national conference in Miami.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO Dave Massey and President David Savarese announced substantial increases in January revenues and discussed solar storage and time of use.

Trophy Investing Startup Expert Michael Markowski said investing as little as $100 in startup app companies can reap big returns. Visit www.moneytv.club for more information.

Players Network (OTCQB: PNTV) CEO Mark Bradley said their company is "about to take off" after "being on a long runway".

