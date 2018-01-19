PR Newswire
London, January 19
Please click here to view the announcement
BrancheIT-Dienstleistungen
AktienmarktS&P BSE SENSEX
PR Newswire
London, January 19
Please click here to view the announcement
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:18
|INFOSYS LIMITED - Press Release
|PR NewswireLondon, January 19
Please click here to view the announcement
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|India: Infosys's sour M&A deals pose challenge for new CEO Salil Parekh
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|The troubles with recent Infosys acquisitions, including those of Panaya, Noah Consulting and Skava, underscore the M&A challenges faced by the IT firm
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Infosys Ltd - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|BSE IT index trades with gains of 1.54% at 12,213.70, while major IT firms like Infosys, TCS, HCL and Tech Mahindra register gains of as much as 3% on the BSE
► Artikel lesen