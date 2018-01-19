DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 19
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Paul Dacre
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Daily Mail and General Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach
GB0009457366
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional share award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017, subject to continued service and performance conditions, which will be delivered in A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares upon vesting over a three year period in 2020.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
|Not applicable, single transaction.
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 December 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904