Freitag, 19.01.2018

WKN: 872414 ISIN: GB0009457366 Ticker-Symbol: DGW1 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 19

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePaul Dacre
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDaily Mail and General Trust plc
b)LEI4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach

GB0009457366
b)Nature of the transactionConditional share award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017, subject to continued service and performance conditions, which will be delivered in A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares upon vesting over a three year period in 2020.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0180,036
d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price
Not applicable, single transaction.
e)Date of the transaction18 December 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904


