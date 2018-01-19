DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Dacre 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional share award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017, subject to continued service and performance conditions, which will be delivered in A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares upon vesting over a three year period in 2020. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 180,036 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 18 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904