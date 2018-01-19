

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's current account turned to a deficit in November from a surplus in the previous year, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Friday.



The current account balance came in at a shortfall of EUR 155.2 million versus a surplus of EUR 162.4 million in the same month of 2016.



The goods trade deficit widened notably to EUR 301.6 million in November from EUR 75.2 million last year. At the same time, the surplus on services trade shrank to EUR 72.6 million from EUR 99.8 million.



The primary income surplus turned to a surplus of EUR 11.9 million in November from a deficit of EUR 46.0 million a year earlier. The surplus in the secondary income declined from EUR 183.9 million to EUR 61.9 million.



The capital account surplus rose to EUR 51.8 million from EUR 34.8 million. On the other side, the financial account balance showed a deficit of EUR 85.8 million versus a surplus of EUR 590.4 million a year earlier.



