On January 16, 2018, hubbr AB published a press release with information that the company has filed for bankruptcy with Solna District Court. According to a press release published on January 18, 2018, the filing for bankruptcy was approved by Solna District Court.



With reference to the above, the trading in hubbr AB's shares is to cease with effect from today, January 19, 2018.



Please note that the trading in shares are halted and that trading will not be resumed.



Short name: HUBR B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007227673 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 78728 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.