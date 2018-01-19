Cantargia's European Patent for Solid Tumours Remains in Force

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The opposition proceedings at the European Patent Office ("EPO") concerning Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") patent for treatment of solid tumours have now been completed. The EPO has rejected the opposition and Cantargia's patent is thus maintained with unchanged claims.

In October 2016, a third party filed an opposition against Cantargia's European patent no. EP2665749B1 directed to antibody treatment of solid tumours, such as breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer and malignant melanoma. The opposition proceedings have now been completed at the opposition division of the EPO. The patent is maintained in its originally granted form. Thus, Cantargia's patent protection in Europe for antibody treatment against IL1RAP in solid tumours remains unchanged. The decision can however be appealed.

"We are satisfied with the outcome of the opposition procedures, confirming our position that the opposition was without substance", Göran Forsberg, Cantargia's CEO, says. "The attempt to produce new arguments against our granted patent was unsuccessful and our patent remains in force. Thereby, Cantargia is in a stronger position".

This constitutes information which Cantargia is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 19 January 2018, at 08:30.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company's main project, the CAN04 antibody targeted at IL1RAP, is being studied in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia's second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

