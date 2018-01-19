Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 19 January 2018 at 12.40 Finnish Time



Valoe Oyj: Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Savcor Invest B.V. Position: Closely associated person, Legal person



Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Savisalo, Hannu Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Valoe Oyj LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20180119111940_3



Transaction date: 2018-01-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006951 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION



Transaction details Volume: 1,214,377 Unit price: 1.18 EUR



Aggregated transactions Volume: 1,214,377 Volume weighted average price: 1.18 EUR



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Savcor Communications Pty Ltd Position: Closely associated person, Legal person



Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Savisalo, Hannu Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Valoe Oyj LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20180119121454_5



Transaction date: 2018-01-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006951 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION



Transaction details Volume: 792,568 Unit price: 1.18 EUR



Aggregated transactions Volume: 792,568 Volume weighted average price: 1.18 EUR



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Savcor Technologies Oy Position: Closely associated person, Legal person



Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Savisalo, Hannu Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Valoe Oyj LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20180119111407_2



Transaction date: 2018-01-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006951 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION



Transaction details Volume: 1,250,347 Unit price: 1.18 EUR



Aggregated transactions Volume: 1,250,347 Volume weighted average price: 1.18 EUR



In Mikkeli on 19 January 2018



Valoe Corporation



BOARD OF DIRECTORS



For more information: CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation p. 0405216082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com



Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.