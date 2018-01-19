Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 19 January 2018 at 12.40 Finnish Time
Valoe Oyj: Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Savcor Invest B.V. Position: Closely associated person, Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Savisalo, Hannu Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Valoe Oyj LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20180119111940_3
Transaction date: 2018-01-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006951 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details Volume: 1,214,377 Unit price: 1.18 EUR
Aggregated transactions Volume: 1,214,377 Volume weighted average price: 1.18 EUR
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Savcor Communications Pty Ltd Position: Closely associated person, Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Savisalo, Hannu Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Valoe Oyj LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20180119121454_5
Transaction date: 2018-01-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006951 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details Volume: 792,568 Unit price: 1.18 EUR
Aggregated transactions Volume: 792,568 Volume weighted average price: 1.18 EUR
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Savcor Technologies Oy Position: Closely associated person, Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Savisalo, Hannu Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Valoe Oyj LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20180119111407_2
Transaction date: 2018-01-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006951 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details Volume: 1,250,347 Unit price: 1.18 EUR
Aggregated transactions Volume: 1,250,347 Volume weighted average price: 1.18 EUR
In Mikkeli on 19 January 2018
Valoe Corporation
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For more information: CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation p. 0405216082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Main media www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
Valoe Oyj: Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Savcor Invest B.V. Position: Closely associated person, Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Savisalo, Hannu Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Valoe Oyj LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20180119111940_3
Transaction date: 2018-01-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006951 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details Volume: 1,214,377 Unit price: 1.18 EUR
Aggregated transactions Volume: 1,214,377 Volume weighted average price: 1.18 EUR
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Savcor Communications Pty Ltd Position: Closely associated person, Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Savisalo, Hannu Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Valoe Oyj LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20180119121454_5
Transaction date: 2018-01-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006951 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details Volume: 792,568 Unit price: 1.18 EUR
Aggregated transactions Volume: 792,568 Volume weighted average price: 1.18 EUR
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Savcor Technologies Oy Position: Closely associated person, Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Savisalo, Hannu Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Valoe Oyj LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20180119111407_2
Transaction date: 2018-01-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006951 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details Volume: 1,250,347 Unit price: 1.18 EUR
Aggregated transactions Volume: 1,250,347 Volume weighted average price: 1.18 EUR
In Mikkeli on 19 January 2018
Valoe Corporation
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For more information: CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation p. 0405216082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Main media www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.