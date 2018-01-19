Expanding their Fashion Fairies Program, Xehar Teaches and Inspires Women Through Confidence



EL SEGUNDO, Calif., 2018-01-19 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Xehar team announces the Xehar Fashion Fairies Conference, which takes place over three days in Los Angeles, January 19th-21st. The conference gathers aspiring fashionistas to celebrate self love, natural beauty, and learn what it takes inspire women to be more confident.



With powerful keynotes, exciting breakout sessions, a fashion show and international networking opportunities, the conference is a unique blend that is new to the fashion industry.



"We are searching for our 2018 Fashion Fairies who are serious about a career in fashion and want to inspire women worldwide," says Hadari Oshri, founder and CEO of Xehar. "Attendees will learn how to become one of our exclusive AconfidentYou Fashion Fairies."



Propelled by the successful launch of its existing influencer outreach, Xehar has now expanded their Fashion Fairies program to include over 20 women and counting. All have have graduated the brand ambassador program and are eligible to develop their own fashion lines.



"Being able to inspire others through a combination of fashion and mentorship is rewarding," says Tammy Bove, Xehar Fashion Fairy. "It's not just about selling clothes, it's about empowering women."



Oshri is bringing a number of her personal advisors to the conference to help teach and mentor the aspiring Fashion Fairies. Featured keynote speaker, Connie Frank will help attendees focus on the power of self confidence. She is expert in helping individuals use their inner beauty to achieve massive successes. Once Fashion Fairies go through an extensive training program at Xehar University, they can build custom fashion lines under their own name. These collections will be available through Xehar.com, giving customers access to curated outfits that will help them be more confident.



Learn more at http://xehar.com/fashion-fairies/



About Xehar: Xehar is a fashion-tech company that was founded with a rebellious spirit and a lofty objective: To offer chic clothes at revolutionary prices, using technology and their mobile application to make buying decisions easier, all while building confidence in women through inspiring fashion. Xehar has an online store called the Xehar Marketplace and a mobile application called Xehar App. Learn more at Xehar.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eaba3b0-e386-4549-8866-c557c 2375b6f



The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.



From Xehar, Inc. Contact: Haily Dahan 310-463-3788 haily@xehar.com