

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group PLC (BT_A.L, BT) announced, the High Court has confirmed that it is currently not possible to change the index used to calculate BTPS pension increases from RPI to another index. In December 2017, the company sought a decision from the High Court as to whether it would be possible to change the index used to calculate pension increases paid in the future to members of Section C of the BT Pension Scheme (BTPS) from the Retail Prices Index (RPI) to another index.



The company said it will now consider the judgment in detail in order to decide next steps, including the possibility of an appeal.



