Shoal Games Ltd.: Shoal Games Announces 250,000 Downloads of Rooplay

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Shoal Games Ltd. (TSXV: SGW) (OTCQB: SGLDF) ("the Company"), mobile software developer, publisher, and owner of Rooplay (http://www.rooplay.com), and the Rooplay Originals games featuring Garfield, Moomin, and Mr. Men & Little Miss today announced that it had secured more than 250,000 downloads of Rooplay from the Google Play Store since the product's launch in May.

Jason Williams, CEO of Shoal Games, stated, "We consider this milestone to be a clear vote of confidence in our pioneering curated EdTech games platform. Volume of downloads is one of our key metrics, and it's a pleasure to have reached our first quarter million. At Rooplay, we believe in Inspiring Children into Their Future - it shapes everything we do, from how we behave, to the products and services we create."

Williams further adds that "The Rooplay platform aims to bring calm, structure and responsibility for kids and parents in a bewildering digital world - as a parent myself, I align myself with products and brands which help me do a better job for my kids. With that in mind, Rooplay offers children a wide selection of games and provides parents with peace of mind that no inappropriate advertising or content will be displayed. As we continue to add additional games weekly, including those featuring Garfield and Moomin, we're well on target to reach 500,000 downloads soon."

About Shoal Games Ltd.

Rooplay ( www.rooplay.com) is the EdTech Games Platform owned by Shoal Games Ltd. (TSXV:SGW) (OTCQB:SGLDF) www.shoalgames.com. Rooplay's pioneering curated Games Platform has been designed to bring calm, structure and accountability for children and parents in an increasingly confusing and fragmented digital world by empowering children via inspired play, engagement and innovative thinking to prepare them for future success. Rooplay is available exclusively on Android and is live worldwide in the Google Play Store. The product offers families a handpicked and growing selection of more than 500 interactive games for a minimal monthly subscription fee. Rooplay platform uses the same subscription business model as Netflix, but substitute's passive video content with active engagement games designed to inspire children to success.

