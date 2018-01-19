New shares in NPinvestor.com A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 22 January 2018.



Name: NPinvestor.com ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060827269 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: NPINV ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 5,249,290 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,038,855 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 6,288,145 shares ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145941 -------------------------------------------------





