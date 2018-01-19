

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $319 million, or $0.27 per share. This was higher than $279 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $1.47 billion. This was up from $1.39 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $319 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.8%



