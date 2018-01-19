

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $710 million, or $1.48 per share. This was up from $448 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $2.31 billion. This was up from $2.19 billion last year.



SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $710 Mln. vs. $448 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q4): $2.31 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



