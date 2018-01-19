Global Flexible Shaft Couplings Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Altra Industrial Motion, Rexnord, SKF, Timken, Tsubakimoto Chain & Voith

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Flexible Shaft Couplings Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flexible shaft couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Flexible Shaft Couplings Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand from high speed and high torque applications. Flexible shaft couplings offer advantages, such as high torque density and torsional stiffness. In addition, they can handle slight misalignment in the shaft. As flexible shaft couplings offer torsional rigidity, they are mainly used in high-speed applications in oil and gas, mining and metals, and heavy machinery industries. The flexible parts, such as elastomeric sleeves and metal winding, in the shaft coupling allows for misalignment. However, the misalignment capacity is mainly dependent on the curve of the gear teeth.
Flexible shaft couplings are used in applications that require high torque transmission in the oil and gas industry. Non-lubricated coupling types, such as diaphragm, elastomeric, bellow, and disc couplings, are mostly adopted in the oil and gas industry. Flexible shaft couplings provide a combined torque capacity with vibration damping in pump applications in pipelines and oil refineries. This type of flexible shaft coupling can withstand extreme temperatures, pressure, and humidity. As a result, the probability of damages in the equipment is very less, reducing the overall machine life cycle cost.
One trend in the market is advances in coupling technology. Coupling manufacturers are using 3-D printing as it allows low-cost manufacturing, with short lead time and easy customization of end products. As the manufacturing process or assembly does not require significant changes foe each type of coupling, 3-D printing has gained attention from several manufacturers. 3-D printing can be done using metals, such as stainless steel and titanium, for industrial grade couplings.
Key vendors
- Altra Industrial Motion
- Rexnord
- SKF
- Timken
- TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN
- Voith
Other prominent vendors
- ABB
- Cross+Morse
- DieQua
- Eide
- Jakob Antriebstechnik
- Mayr
- MECVEL
- Nabeya Bi-tech Kaisha (NBK)
- Rathi
- Regal Beloit
- RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION
- Siemens
- System Components
- Tectos
- Zero-Max
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kr8xvp/global_flexible?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716