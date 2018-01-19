Global Flexible Shaft Couplings Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Altra Industrial Motion, Rexnord, SKF, Timken, Tsubakimoto Chain & Voith

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global flexible shaft couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% during the period 2018-2022.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand from high speed and high torque applications. Flexible shaft couplings offer advantages, such as high torque density and torsional stiffness. In addition, they can handle slight misalignment in the shaft. As flexible shaft couplings offer torsional rigidity, they are mainly used in high-speed applications in oil and gas, mining and metals, and heavy machinery industries. The flexible parts, such as elastomeric sleeves and metal winding, in the shaft coupling allows for misalignment. However, the misalignment capacity is mainly dependent on the curve of the gear teeth.

Flexible shaft couplings are used in applications that require high torque transmission in the oil and gas industry. Non-lubricated coupling types, such as diaphragm, elastomeric, bellow, and disc couplings, are mostly adopted in the oil and gas industry. Flexible shaft couplings provide a combined torque capacity with vibration damping in pump applications in pipelines and oil refineries. This type of flexible shaft coupling can withstand extreme temperatures, pressure, and humidity. As a result, the probability of damages in the equipment is very less, reducing the overall machine life cycle cost.



One trend in the market is advances in coupling technology. Coupling manufacturers are using 3-D printing as it allows low-cost manufacturing, with short lead time and easy customization of end products. As the manufacturing process or assembly does not require significant changes foe each type of coupling, 3-D printing has gained attention from several manufacturers. 3-D printing can be done using metals, such as stainless steel and titanium, for industrial grade couplings.



