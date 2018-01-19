Petro Matad noted recent press speculation on Friday and confirmed it is in advanced discussions with investors about an equity issue. The AIM-listed Mongolian explorer is talking to investors about raising around $16m through an equity issue at 6.5p per share, expected to close shortly. The proceeds of the issue will be used to fund a high-impact exploration and appraisal drilling programme across the group's Mongolian assets. Petro said a further announcement will be made shortly. At 1120 GMT, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...