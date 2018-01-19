United Oil & Gas has confirmed a "significant commercial discovery" from a well in the Selva gas field in northern Italy, with a production concession application to the Italian Ministry planned for submission before the end of first half of 2018 The group said on Friday that local operator Po Valley Energy had reported strong gas flows resulting from successful flow testing of the recently drilled the Podere Maiar 1 (PM1) exploration well on the Podere Gallina Exploration license, of which ...

