Active-Investors: Wired News - Lippert Components Set to Acquire Marine and Industrial Products Company, Taylor Made Group, LLC

Key Highlights of the deal

Gloversville, New York-based Taylor Made is a one of the largest, most diversified suppliers to boat builders and the aftermarket in the recreational marine industry and a key supplier to other industrial end-markets. The Company has ten facilities, including two in Europe. The sales of Taylor Made for the twelve-month period ending in December 2017 was approximately $150 million. The divisions which are major contributors to the Company's revenues include industrial with 25%, aftermarket with 20% and international with 15%.

If the deal is finalized, the acquisition will allow LCI to expand and strengthen its marine component designs and solutions business. LCI expects the deal to be accretive to its earnings immediately on completion of the transaction. It also expects to leverage its purchasing, sales, distribution, and administrative capabilities to improve profits from Taylor Made's business.

The deal is expected to close within next two weeks and is subject to finalization of negotiations between the parties and the signing of a mutually agreed purchase agreement. LCI has indicated that the Taylor Made team will report to Jason Falk, Vice President of Operations at LCI. The majority of the Taylor Made team will be retained and will continue to manage their business.

Management Comments

Sharing his views on the advantages of acquiring Taylor Made, Jason Lippert, CEO of LCI, said:

"LCI is one of the leading providers of windows for the RV towable industry, and with the addition of Taylor Made's products, will be a leading supplier of marine and industrial market windshields as well. Taylor Made has many characteristics we look for in acquisitions: great teams, great products with diversified markets, and a great opportunity for growth."

Scott Mereness, President at LCI, stated:

"Our combined window, glass, and windshield team is talented and innovative as well as experienced in managing growth. On the heels of another large acquisition last year, Taylor Made will be LCI's largest acquisition in the Company's history, and is representative of our strategy of quickly assembling a portfolio of Companies and products that will help us become a major contributor to marine component designs and solutions."

Dennis Flint, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Made, added:

"This is an exciting time in the marine industry and Taylor Made could not be more pleased to join with Lippert, a combination that brings together leading brands, manufacturing expertise, and global capabilities. We will work together to bring increased value and innovation to Lippert's and Taylor Made's mutual associates, team members, customers, and consumers."

Jason Pajonk-Taylor, President of Taylor Made, also commented:

"Together, as one Company, Lippert and Taylor Made will have more resources to fully serve our respective customers, and will be very well positioned for long-term, sustained growth."

About LCI Industries

Elkhart, Indiana-based Lippert Components is a subsidiary of LCI Industries. It is a leading global supplier of components to the recreational vehicle (RVs) and residential housing industries, as well as bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. Its comprehensive custom product and solutions include towing, leveling, awnings, chassis, axles, slide-outs, storage, waste management, electronics, windows, doors, mattresses, furniture plastics, e-coating etc. The Company has 52 facilities across US, Canada, and Italy and a global team of 8,000 plus employees.

About Taylor Made Group, LLC

Taylor Made was founded in 1908 by Nelson A. Taylor. It is one of the leading and most diversified suppliers of the recreational marine industry. It is the world's largest manufacturer of marine glazing systems and the undisputed leader in windshield technology for powerboats and offers a large selection of custom-quality marine products including manually and power actuated doors, roof systems, hatches, direct-bond glass and canvas enclosures. The Company due to its reputation in the marine industry is also is a leading supplier to the agriculture, construction, powersports, mass transit, emergency, utility, golf, automotive industries etc. The Company has facilities in US, the Republic of Ireland, and UK, with additional licensed affiliates in Australia, New Zealand, and Poland.

Taylor Made has a worldwide distribution network for its products and is supported by a team of over 1,100 associates.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 18, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, LCI Industries' stock dropped 1.52%, ending the trading session at $126.05.

Volume traded for the day: 96.34 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 4.43%; last six-month period - up 22.38%; and past twelve-month period - up 14.38%

After yesterday's close, LCI Industries' market cap was at $3.16 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.49.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.75%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Recreational Vehicles industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors