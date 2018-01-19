Nasdaq Riga decided on January 19, 2018 to suspend trading in AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" (LOK1R, ISIN kods: LV0000101061) shares on January 22, 2018 after trading session.
Trading in AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" shares will be suspended do to the final takeover bid.
