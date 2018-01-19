

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $668 million, or $0.48 per share. This was higher than $379 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 112670.7% to $8018 billion. This was up from $7.11 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $668 Mln. vs. $379 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 76.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 77.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $8018 Bln vs. $7.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 112670.7%



