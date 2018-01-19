

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC



19 January 2018



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus AIM VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 345,489 Ordinary Shares of 1p each at a price of 117.1p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend for the six months to 31 August 2017 payable on 19 January 2018.



Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 26 January 2018.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 109,604,627 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



