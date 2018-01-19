Active-Investors: Wired News - Tiffany & Co. Reported Strong Holiday Season Sales; Shared Guidance for FY17 and Early Forecasts for FY18

Stock Monitor: Signet Jewelers Post Earnings Reporting

The Company's overall worldwide net sales increased by 6% and global store sales witnessed an increase of 3%. The increase in sales during the holiday season has led to the Company's management to up its annual earnings forecast for the year ending January 31, 2018 (fiscal 2017). Additionally, the Company has also shared the preliminary earnings outlook for fiscal 2018.

Commenting on the Company's improved sales performance, Alessandro Bogliolo, CEO of Tiffany, said:

"While our major Fashion Jewelry collections continued to perform well, customers were equally excited about our Fine Jewelry, our Watches and our new Home and Accessories collection. Some exceptional High Jewelry creations further contributed to the sales performance. This recent return to growth in worldwide comparable store sales, fueled by a substantial improvement in the Americas and Asia Pacific, is consistent with our commitment to generate solid and sustainable growth in sales, operating margin and earnings that is at least comparable to our industry peers over the long-term."

The Company believes that the decline in store sales in the recent quarters could be stemmed by evolving their product lines, improving customer experience and by increasing strategic business-related spending. The Company's preliminary outlook for fiscal 2018 reflects these points. He also reiterated the fact that increase in sales reflected the strength of Tiffany's brand and that the Company plans to leverage this fact to expand its global footprint and seize various long-term global opportunities.

Key Highlights of Holiday Season Sales

The Company's total Americas based sales witnessed an increase of 7%, or $516 million, and its store sales increased by 6%. Although the Company's sales witnessed an increase across the US, Canada, and Latin America, the increase in sales was more from its US market.

Total sales from Asia/Pacific increased by 16%, or $232 million. The increase was mainly due to an increase of 7% store sales, opening on new stores and increase in wholesale sales. The Company shared that most of spending in this region was seen by customers in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Korea.

The Company's sales in Japan increased by 1%, or 145 million, while the store sales remained the same.

In Europe, the Company's sales increased by 14%, or 136 million. The increase was due to the opening of new stores, this, however, had a slightly negative impact on the overall store sales which rose by 2%.

The Company's other total sales witnessed a decline of 10%, or $18 million, and a 14% increase in store sales, which was offset by a decline in wholesale sales of diamonds.

The Company had 316 stores operational as on December 31, 2017, of which there are 125 stores in the Americas, 87 stores in Asia/Pacific, 54 stores in Japan, 46 stores in Europe, and 4 stores in the UAE. The products in the High, Fine and Solitaire and the Fashion jewelry categories witnessed the maximum sales, while the Engagement Jewelry and Wedding Bands category witnessed a marginal growth.

Revised Guidance for Fiscal 2017

The Company has revised its guidance for fiscal year 2017, some of the key points include:

Increase in global net sales by approximately 4% compared to fiscal 2016;

Increase in diluted net earnings per share (EPS) in double digits as compared to diluted net EPS of $3.55 in fiscal 2016;

The Company expects that the re-measurement and deemed repatriation tax will result in aggregate charges of $115 million to $165 million in Q4 2017 ending January 31, 2018. The amount in an estimate and not final and can change later. (The Company's guidance for fiscal 2017 assumes that its global retail square footage increases by 2%; its operating margins are more than fiscal 2016; interest and other expenses, net of $35 million to $37 million; income tax rate is approximately 33%; no major changes in exchange rates; and minimal benefit to net diluted EPS from share buybacks. These do not include impact of recent changes in tax-code);

Net cash from operations to be at least $735 million;

Free cash flows of more than $500 million (the cash flow guidance is based on the Company's assumption that the growth rate of net is same as sales growth, capital expenditures of $235 million and that the net earnings as per the Company's expectations).

Preliminary Guidance for fiscal 2018

For the fiscal 2018 the Company expects:

Increase in global sales in mid-single-digit percentage;

Increased business spending in technology, marketing communications, visual merchandising, digital, and store presentations for achieving sales, margin and earnings growth objectives;

Marginal declined in net diluted EPS compared to net diluted EPS of FY17 due to increase in business spending;

To benefit from the implementation of the new tax-code.

The Company plans to provide a detailed guidance for 2018 in March 2018 when it will report the results for full fiscal year 2017.

About Tiffany & Co.

New York-based Tiffany has been in existence since 1837 and is a holding Company that operates through its subsidiary companies. Its main subsidiary Tiffany and Co., is a leading high-end and luxury jeweler and specialty retailer. Its product offerings include jewelry, timepieces, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances and accessories. The holding Company through Tiffany and Co. and other subsidiaries are engaged in product design, manufacturing and retailing activities.

Tiffany has a global presence with over 300 stores and over 11,900 employees.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 18, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Tiffany's stock slightly declined 0.86%, ending the trading session at $108.05.

Volume traded for the day: 1.93 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.43 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.62%; previous three-month period - up 13.81%; past twelve-month period - 35.16%; and year-to-date - up 3.94%

After yesterday's close, Tiffany's market cap was at $13.45 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.97.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.85%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Jewelry Stores industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors