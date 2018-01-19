Nasdaq is withdrawing the publication of expiration notice for OMXO20GIEXP dated 01/18/2018 due to the change in expiration day on Norwegian derivatives from the third Thursday of the expiration month, to the third Friday of expiration month. Hence forth, Nasdaq will publish the expiration notice for OMXO20GIEXP on third Friday of expiration month. Expiration notice for January 2018 will be published on 1/19/2018. For further information on change in expiration day click here For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com. NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Markets



