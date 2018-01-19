Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: CSX's Diluted EPS Soared 843.86%; Beat Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CSX. The Company posted its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) financial results on January 16, 2018. The leading rail-based transportation services providers' revenues increased 3.06% for the full fiscal year 2017. Jim Foote, who joined the Company in October 2017 as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), was named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on December 22, 2017. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, CSX posted net sales of $2.86 billion compared to $3.04 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 5.73%. CSX's sales dip was primarily due to the $178.00 million impact of an extra fiscal week in 2016 that resulted from the Company's 52/53 fiscal reporting calendar in 2016. The Company's revenue numbers missed analysts' estimates of $2.89 billion. For the full fiscal year 2017, the revenues were $11.41 billion compared to $11.07 billion for the full fiscal year 2016, increasing 3.06%.

The Company's operating expenses were $1.74 billion in the reported quarter compared to $2.03 billion in Q4 FY16, decreasing 14.31% for the year ago same period which included $116.00 million of additional costs related to the extra week in 2016. CSX's operating income was $1.12 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.00 billion in Q4 FY16, advancing 11.65% on a y-o-y basis. For the full fiscal year 2017, the Company's operating ratio was 67.90% and adjusted operating ratio was 66.30%.

CSX's net income was $4.14 billion in the reported quarter compared to $0.46 billion in Q4 FY16, shooting 803.93% on a y-o-y basis. CSX's earnings per share (EPS) were $4.62 in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.49 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, surging 843.86% on a y-o-y basis. The robust increase was attributed to the benefits from the $10.00 million restructuring charge and the recently enacted US tax overhaul of $3.60 billion. The Company's adjusted earnings were $0.64 in the reported quarter. The increase in adjusted EPS was due to better prices and cost controls, beating analysts' estimates of $0.56. For the full fiscal year 2017, CSX reported adjusted earnings of $2.30, surpassing estimates of $2.21.

Segment Details

CSX has four business segments, namely: (i) Merchandise segment, (ii) Coal segment, (iii) Intermodal segment, and (iv) Other segment.

The Merchandise segment reported net sales of $1.74 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.90 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 8.02% versus the year ago comparable period. The segment's volume was 6.58 million units in Q4 FY17 compared to 7.37 million units in Q4 FY16, decreasing 10.72% on a y-o-y basis.

The Coal segment posted net sales of $541.00 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $551.00 million in Q4 FY16, decreasing 1.81% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's volume was 2.24 million units in Q4 FY17 compared to 2.36 million units in Q4 FY16, decreasing 5.08% on a y-o-y basis.

The Intermodal segment's net sales declined 1.26% on a y-o-y basis to $471.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $477.00 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's volume was 7.19 million units in Q4 FY17 compared to 7.58 million units in Q4 FY16, declining 5.15% on a y-o-y basis.

The Other segment reported net sales of $108.00 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $114.00 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 5.26% compared to the year ago corresponding period.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, CSX had cash and cash equivalents of $401.00 million compared to $603.00 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $3.47 billion in the reported quarter compared to a cash inflow of $3.04 billion in Q4 FY16. CSX's adjusted free cash flow before dividends was $1.70 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.85 billion in Q4 FY16. During the reported quarter, the Company repurchased 4.00 million shares worth $207.00 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 18, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, CSX Corp.'s stock slightly advanced 0.62%, ending the trading session at $58.05.

Volume traded for the day: 6.36 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.67%; previous three-month period - up 7.04%; past twelve-month period - up 57.40%; and year-to-date - up 5.53%

After yesterday's close, CSX Corp.'s market cap was at $51.04 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.94.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Railroads industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

