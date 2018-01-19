Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Citigroup's Revenue Grew 1% and Adjusted EPS Surged 12.3%

Stock Monitor: Comerica Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Citigroup's total revenues increased 1% to $17.26 billion from $17.01 billion in Q4 FY16, due to a 2% aggregate growth in Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The Company's total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $17.22 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net credit losses increased 11% to $1.88 billion from $1.70 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total cost of credit increased 16% to $2.07 billion from $1.79 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Citigroup's earnings before tax (EBT) was on par with the $5.10 billion reported in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 40 basis points to 29.6% of revenue from 30% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Citigroup's net loss was $18.17 billion compared to a net income of $3.59 billion in Q4 FY16. The net loss was primarily due to the impact of an estimated one-time, non-cash charge of $22 billion, or $8.43 per share, related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform). During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was negative $7.15 versus positive $1.14 in the comparable period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Citigroup's adjusted net income increased 4% to $3.70 billion on a y-o-y basis from $3.57 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 12.3% to $1.28 on a y-o-y basis from $1.14 in the corresponding period of last year, surpassing analysts' expectations of $1.19.

Segment Details

Global Consumer Banking (GCB) - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Global Consumer Banking segment's revenue increased 6%, or 4% on a constant currency basis, to $8.41 billion from $7.97 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's total cost of credit increased 8% to $1.85 billion from $1.71 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's net income increased 9%, or 8% on a constant currency basis, to $1.34 billion from $1.22 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q4 2017, the segment's retail banking average loans increased 5% to $145 billion from $138 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's retail banking average deposits increased 2% to $307 billion from $301 billion in Q4 FY16.

Institutional Clients Group (ICG) - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Institutional Clients Group segment's revenue decreased 1% to $8.10 billion from $8.18 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's total cost of credit increased 156.7% to $267 million from $104 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's net income decreased 7% to $2.20 billion from $2.37 billion in Q4 FY16.

Credit Quality

During Q4 FY17, Citigroup's total allowance for loan losses increased 2.5% to $12.4 billion from $12.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's total allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio was 1.87% compared to 1.94% in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on December 31, 2017, Citigroup's loans increased 7% to $667 billion on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the Company's deposits increased 3% to $960 billion on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 FY17, Citigroup's return on average common equity was negative 36.3% compared to positive 6.2% in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.3% compared to 12.6% in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's book value per share was $70.85 compared to $74.26 in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's tangible book value per share was $60.40 compared to $64.57 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q4 FY17, Citigroup repurchased 74 million of its common stock and returned around $6.3 billion to its common shareholders as common stock repurchases and dividends.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 18, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Citigroup's stock slightly dropped 0.10%, ending the trading session at $77.39.

Volume traded for the day: 15.38 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 15.20 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.50%; previous three-month period - up 7.20%; past twelve-month period - up 34.85%; and year-to-date - up 4.00%

After yesterday's close, Citigroup's market cap was at $204.89 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.92.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Money Center Banks industry.

