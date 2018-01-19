Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the alcoholic beverage industry. A renowned non-alcoholic beverages manufacturer wanted to identify the customers that are at risk and decrease the attrition levels with the help of the right distribution channel, right messages, and at the right time.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "Customer analytics solutions help businesses find the utmost profitable customer segments and modify their marketing campaigns to meet the consumer demands."

In the past few years, the increasing focus on leading a healthy lifestyle has motivated people to shift towards non-alcoholic beverages such as soft drinks, fruit juices, and ready-to-drink products. The varying customer preferences are forcing manufacturers to focus on new product launches regarding innovative beverages with zero artificial sweeteners.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to identify the at-risk customers and taking corrective actions to diminish customer attrition. The client was able to find ways to build stronger customer relations to outgrow product sales.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Anticipate the customers' demand

Find the target prospects with similar attributes

This customer analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Analyzing customer data across all social media channels

Increasing the customer lifetime value

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

