Global Gas Analyzers Market 2018-2022: Applications in the Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream Sectors of the Oil and Gas Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gas Analyzers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas analyzers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.88% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Gas Analyzers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is oil price fluctuations and subsequent increase in gas-based applications. The demand for clean energy fuel and natural gas is increasing rapidly across the world. Natural gas-fired power plants are growing due to the mass production of natural gas. Many countries in North America and Europe are increasing their share of natural gas in power generation with, several APAC countries adopting natural gas-fired power plants. Emerging economies such as China and India are increasing their natural gas demand due to their increasing power requirement and the need to reduce carbon emission.

Gas analyzers find applications in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. These are used in tracing gas purity, perform contamination analysis, compositional analysis, and hydrocarbon analysis. In the oil and gas upstream sector, during exploration, several gases such as carbon dioxide, sulfur oxide, and nitrogen oxide are released from the oil and gas fields, which can be hazardous to both infrastructure and people working in the vicinity.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emerging sensor technology. The increasing R&D and the growing demand for efficient sensors are driving rapid changes in the sensor technology. The conventional sensors were slow and bulky, whereas, the smart sensors are easy to maintain with minimum downtime. Smart sensors provide updated information on their status and provide system data. Additionally, smart sensors are capable of reducing repair cost and minimizing replacement time. The demand for the smart sensor is increasing due to the reduction in price coupled with the ability to produce real-time data. Technological advancments are resulting in the development of low-powered and IoT-connected sensors.



Key vendors

ABB

Emerson Electric

Fuji Electric

General Electric

Siemens

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Other prominent vendors

Ametek

California Analytical Instruments

Dragerwerk AG & Co

ENERAC

Honeywell International

METTLER TOLEDO

Techint Group (Nova Analytical Systems)

Protea

Servomex (Spectris)

Testo SE &Co. KGaA

Trolex

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Customer Landscape



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tvgdpr/global_gas?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716