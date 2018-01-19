Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Infosys' Revenue Grew 8% and EPS Soared 45.8%

Stock Monitor: PTC Inc. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Infosys' revenues increased 8%, or 5.8% on a constant currency basis, to $2.76 billion from $2.55 billion in Q3 FY17. The increase was due to lucrative client wins and impressive traction of new high growth services and software business. The Company's Renew New Strategy proved to be a solid growth driver, helping in adding more clients. Infosys added 79 new clients in the reported quarter. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion.

Infosys' investments in new services, particularly in Cloud Ecosystem, Big Data and Analytics, API and Micro services, Data and Mainframe Modernization, Cyber Security, and IoT Engineering Services have been showing promising results. For the reported quarter, the Company's offerings saw increased traction with clients, and contributed 9.9% of the quarterly revenues.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit increased 3.4% to $982 million from $950 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 160 basis points to 35.6% of revenue from 37.2% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income increased 4.5% to $669 million from $640 million in Q3 FY17. The increase was due to a strong focus on operational improvement. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 80 basis points to 24.3% of revenue from 25.1% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Infosys' earnings before tax (EBT) increased 7.5% to $818 million from $761 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 10 basis points to 29.7% of revenue from 29.8% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Infosys' net income increased 45.4% to $796 million on a y-o-y basis from $547 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 45.8% to $0.35 on a y-o-y basis from $0.24 in the comparable period of last year. The diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.26.

Balance Sheet

As on December 31, 2017, Infosys' cash and cash equivalents decreased 7.5% to $3.23 billion from $3.49 billion as on March 31, 2017.

For the reported quarter, the Company's trade receivables increased 8.3% to $2.06 billion from $1.90 billion in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's trade payables increased 38.6% to $79 million from $57 million in Q4 FY17.

On December 02, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Salil Parekh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the Company with effect from January 02, 2018, for a period of 5 years.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 6.5% - 7.5%, and on a constant currency basis to be in the band of 5.5% - 6.5%. The Company estimates operating margin to be in the range of 23% of revenue - 25% of revenue.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 18, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Infosys' stock declined 1.10%, ending the trading session at $17.92.

Volume traded for the day: 8.72 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.34 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.58%; previous three-month period - up 23.93%; past twelve-month period - up 24.10%; and year-to-date - up 10.48%

After yesterday's close, Infosys' market cap was at $38.34 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.88.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.23%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Technical & System Software industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors