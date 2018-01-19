Global Vial Cap Sealing Machines Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global vial cap sealing machines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Vial Cap Sealing Machines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry. A vial cap sealing machine is a key equipment for the pharmaceutical industry. This is because vials are primarily used to stock medicines that are in a liquid or powder form. A single-dose vial, used for parenteral administration as an injection or an infusion, is a unit dose used for a single patient. Single-dose or single-use vials are labeled by manufacturers and do not contain antibacterial preservatives.

A multi-dose vial is used for the parenteral administration of more than one dose of medication. Multi-dose vials are also labeled by the manufacturers and compulsorily contain an antibacterial preservative to prevent the growth of bacteria and microorganisms. The increase in the demand for pharmaceutical drugs has fueled the market for vial packaging, and consequently: the growth of the global vial cap sealing machines market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of multipacks. Multipack packaging includes several packaging types such as paperboard overwraps, corrugated fiberboard boxes, cartons, paperboard baskets, high-density polyethylene plastic handles, shrink packs, and six-pack rings. The combination of several items in a single package offers several benefits to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. Multipack packaging prevents any pilferage of products and contributes to the sale of large units.

Key vendors

The Adelphi Group of Companies

Closure Systems International

Dynamic Engitech

Flexicon

Other prominent vendors

Cozzoli Machine Company

CroPharm

M.G. Industries

N K Industries

R-V Industries

SHENZHEN PENGLAI

