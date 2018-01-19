Global Vial Cap Sealing Machines Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Vial Cap Sealing Machines Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vial cap sealing machines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Vial Cap Sealing Machines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry. A vial cap sealing machine is a key equipment for the pharmaceutical industry. This is because vials are primarily used to stock medicines that are in a liquid or powder form. A single-dose vial, used for parenteral administration as an injection or an infusion, is a unit dose used for a single patient. Single-dose or single-use vials are labeled by manufacturers and do not contain antibacterial preservatives.
A multi-dose vial is used for the parenteral administration of more than one dose of medication. Multi-dose vials are also labeled by the manufacturers and compulsorily contain an antibacterial preservative to prevent the growth of bacteria and microorganisms. The increase in the demand for pharmaceutical drugs has fueled the market for vial packaging, and consequently: the growth of the global vial cap sealing machines market.
One trend in the market is increasing use of multipacks. Multipack packaging includes several packaging types such as paperboard overwraps, corrugated fiberboard boxes, cartons, paperboard baskets, high-density polyethylene plastic handles, shrink packs, and six-pack rings. The combination of several items in a single package offers several benefits to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. Multipack packaging prevents any pilferage of products and contributes to the sale of large units.
The demand for multipack packaging is increasing as it reduces the overall cost of packaging. Manufacturers rely on special packaging to sell many forms of the same items in a single pack at a reduced price, which attracts more customers.
Key vendors
- The Adelphi Group of Companies
- Closure Systems International
- Dynamic Engitech
- Flexicon
Other prominent vendors
- Cozzoli Machine Company
- CroPharm
- M.G. Industries
- N K Industries
- R-V Industries
- SHENZHEN PENGLAI
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Technology
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
