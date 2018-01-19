Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest digital analytics engagement on the media and entertainment industry. A major client in the media and entertainment industry wanted to recognize cost-effective ways to direct operations and improve their marketing efforts to boost ROI.

Quantzig's Digital Analytics Engagement for a Media and Entertainment Industry Client (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the digital analytics experts at Quantzig, "Digital analytics help firms to gather, measure, and scrutinize digital data through mobile sites, websites, and mobile applications."

In the past few years, the media and entertainment industry has experienced significant transformations, and mergers and acquisitions have been the primary factors for the growth of this sector. Also, these changes in the industry have led to the globalization of several media corporations. Due to the digital revolution, businesses operating in the media and entertainment industry have started facing pressures to expand their process efficiency.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to recognize the most pertinent data and produce meaningful insights to make well-versed business decisions. The client was able to ascertain actionable insights into the data and the performance of their website.

This digital analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain actionable insights into the data and performance of the website

Measure business metrics such as traffic, leads, and sales

This digital analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Measuring the campaigns performance and the campaigns, which drive the best visitor

Aligning their resources with the right campaign or channel

