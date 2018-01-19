Funeral provider Dignity issued a profits warning on Friday as it said 2018 results would be slammed by a price war in the sector. The UK's only listed provider of funeral related services said 2018 results would be "substantially below the market's current expectations", adding that it cut the price of its simple funerals by 25% and a froze the cost of traditional ceremonies. "Consequently, the group is now embarking on a rigorous review to ensure that its funeral operations are organised to ...

