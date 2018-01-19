Shares in flooring and beds specialist Carpetright plunged on Friday as the company issued another profits warning and reported trading in its important post-Christmas period "significantly behind expectations". It slashed full year profit guidance to £2m-£6m, after warning in December that underlying full year pre-tax profits would be at the lower end of £13.8m-£16.7m The company said UK trading had been impacted by lower customer footfall, with transaction numbers down significantly ...

