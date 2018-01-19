

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rebounded Friday amid the threat of a U.S. federal government shutdown.



The U.S. House of Representatives passed a stop-gap funding measure late Thursday to avert a government shutdown.



But Senate Democrats say they have the vote to block the spending bill in a bid to negotiate on budget and immigration deals. The Senate votes at 11 am ET.



At 10 a.m., Eastern consumer sentiment for January is due out.



Also today, a pair of Federal Reserve speakers may offer clues about monetary policy. Bostic speaks at 8:15 am ET, while Quarles speaks at 1 pm.



In the meantime, gold was up $8 at $1335 an ounce, moving back near 4-month highs from earlier in the week. A weak U.S. dollar has provided support.



