The "Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rigid plastic packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovation and technology in packaging. Next-generation packaging is driving the demand for plastic packaging. Next-generation packaging is traceable and provides product quality information to the customers. Innovative multilayer packaging reduces the deterioration of the product and protects the contents from antimicrobials as chemicals and bio pharmaceuticals are more prone to quality deterioration. For some industries, the packaging material should follow strict regulatory compliances like in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. Hazardous substances must be transported safely with stipulated guidelines.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising use of bioplastics in rigid plastic. The global demand for bioplastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21%-23% till 2022. Bioplastics are derived from biodegradable resources, such as corn starch; and produce less carbon dioxide during the manufacturing process. They can be easily absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil and are less harmful to the environment.

Bioplastics have been used earlier as a packaging material in automobile, and oil and gas industries. However, now, their scope is widening in other areas like flexible and rigid plastic packaging as well. The one-time use or single served application of PET bottles is driving the bio-PET demand as most PET bottles are intended to be used once and then disposed of.



Key vendors

Amcor

ALPLA Werke

Bemis

Berry Global

RPC

Silgan Holdings

Other prominent vendors

Coveris

Sealed Air

Crown Packaging

Winpak

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



