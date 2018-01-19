

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $143.1 million, or $1.38 per share. This was higher than $120.1 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $660.4 million. This was up from $598.5 million last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $143.1 Mln. vs. $120.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $1.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $660.4 Mln vs. $598.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.3%



