



SEOUL, KOREA, Jan 19, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and security, announced that the company will showcase CoreStation, the world's most advanced biometric-based centralized access control solution at Intersec 2018.At the show, Suprema will showcase its latest range of centralized access control solutions including CoreStation (access control unit), fingerprint reader, RFID/keypad readers as well as updated BioStar 2, an access management software.The new Suprema CoreStation is an intelligent door controller which provides advantages of biometric-enabled security over centralized access control systems. Designed for mid to enterprise-level access control systems, CoreStation is capable of handling 500,000 users with incredible fingerprint matching speed of up to 400,000 matches per second. By providing high-performance, biometric readiness and Ethernet communication, CoreStation offers comprehensive access control functionalities for up to 132 access points along with the company's BioStar 2 security platform. The device also provides centralized biometric template management and also interfaces with complete set of reader technologies including RS-485 (OSDP) and Wiegand."The new CoreStation is designed to fulfill growing demand of biometric technology within the more-secure, larger scale access control applications in Middle East markets. While providing intelligent controller functionalities, the device also manages fingerprint matching and biometric data storage under secure location. With the addition of this intelligent biometric controller to Suprema's existing IP access control portfolio, Suprema now offers more choices and flexibility in designing their security systems," said SY Lee, Director of Global Business at Suprema. "With its extension module peripherals, reader compatibility and versatility in application, CoreStation will provide perfect access control solutions for high-end access control applications for this fast-growing Middle East markets," Lee added.At the Show, Suprema will reveal prototype of its outdoor fingerprint time-attendance terminal, a facial recognition terminal and a range of the company's 2nd generation biometric devices.To experience latest Suprema products and technologies, please book a demo at below link or visit Suprema stand (SA-G22) at Intersec 2018. http://web.supremainc.com/bookameeting_intersec2018About SupremaSuprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security manufacturer in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2017). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Press Contact:Andy AhnHead of Marketing, Suprema Inc.Email: andyahn@suprema.co.krSource: Suprema Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.