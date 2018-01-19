Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Worth USD 34.53 Billion by 2022

PUNE, India, January 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Synthetic Latex Polymers Marketby Type (Styrene Acrylics, Acrylics, Styrene Butadiene, VAE, PVAc, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard, Carpets, Nonwovens), Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 27.58 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 34.53 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increased use of synthetic latex polymers in paints & coatings application. In addition, the rising demand for adhesives & sealants is further anticipated to boost the consumption of synthetic latex polymers.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 72 market data Tables and29 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Synthetic Latex Polymers Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/synthetic-latex-polymers-market-229060405.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization of this report

The vinyl acetate ethylene segment is the fastest-growing type segment of the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market

Based on type, the vinyl acetate ethylene segment of the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This polymer type has garnered industry-wide acceptance for its improved performance and superior characteristics. Vinyl acetate ethylene is used in various applications that include paints & coatings, nonwovens, water-based adhesives, binders, and paper & paperboard coatings.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=229060405

The paints & coatings segment accounted for the largest share of the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in 2016

Based on application, the paints & coatings segment accounted for the largest share of the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in 2016. Increase in residential and commercial construction activities worldwide has contributed to the high demand for paints & coatings. Synthetic latex polymers are key ingredients of any paint formulation; these polymers are manufactured from monomeric materials, such as vinyl acetate and other acrylates. The increasing use of synthetic latex polymers in interior, exterior, and architectural coatings is expected to drive the growth of the paints & coatings application segment of the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for synthetic latex polymers

The Asia Pacific region was the largest market for synthetic latex polymers, in terms of volume, in 2016. China is a key consumer of synthetic latex polymers in the Asia Pacific region. The rise in construction activities in Asia Pacific countries has contributed to the growth of the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in this region. Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches & developments, and expansions are key growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers of synthetic latex polymers in the Asia Pacific region.

Wacker Chemie (Germany), Synthomer (UK), BASF (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), Dow Chemical (US), Arkema (France), ARLANXEO (Netherlands), Asahi Kasei (Japan), OMNOVA Solutions (US), and Trinseo (US) are key players operating in the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=229060405

Browse Related Reports

Polymer Dispersions Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, SB, Vinyl, Polyurethane), Application (Decorative & Protective Coating, Paper, Printing Ink, Carpet & Fabrics, Adhesives & Sealants), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polymer-dispersion-market-64183740.html



Polymer Emulsion Market by Type (Acrylics, Polyurethane Dispersions, SB Latex, Vinyl acetate Polymer and Others), by Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, and Others) - Trends & Forecasts to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/emulsion-polymers-market-1269.html



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets