Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.: Clean Coal Technologies Inc. (CCTC) Announces The Appointment Of Coal Industry Expert As Indo-Pacific Regional Representative Along With The Granting Of A Divisional Patent In China

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (OTCQB: CCTC) ("CCTI" or the "Company"), the leading clean-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology to convert run of mine coal into a cleaner burning and more efficient fuel, today announced that they have appointed a senior representative and advisor to the company for the Indo-Pacific region. The company is also pleased to announce that it's been granted a divisional patent for its Pristine Technology in the People's Republic of China.

"We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr. SK Grover as our representative and senior technical advisor to assist CCTI to continue to develop and execute on the commercial opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region which are currently being negotiated," said CCTI CEO/President, Robin Eves. "Mr. Grover graduated with honors from the Indian School of Mines and is an acknowledged coal expert who has held senior positions in the coal industry across India and in particular with Coal India, India's state-run coal company and the largest coal producer in the world. He also held the position of General Manager for NTCP India. Mr Grover has been an active member of the Technical Committee on solid fuels for the Bureau of India for 30 years. His technical knowledge combined with a very strong understanding of both the supply and demand side of the coal industry will prove to be a valuable asset as we execute contractual relationships and commercialization in that region."

"We are also pleased to announce the granting of the divisional application patent in China for our Pristine technology," added CCTI COO/CFO, Aiden Neary. "This further reinforces the security and protection of the original China patent granted in February 2016. It remains paramount that we maintain a solid protected foundation as we commence the rollout of our technology, globally. We will diligently protect our Intellectual property in this time of growing demand for higher quality coal"

About Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel. The Company's trademarked end products, "Pristine" coals, are significantly more efficient, less polluting, more cost-effective, and provide more heat than untreated coal. The principal elements of the Company's pre-combustion technology are based on well-proven science and tried-and-tested industrial components. The Company's clean coal technology may reduce some 90% of chemical pollutants from coal, including Sulfur and Mercury, thereby resolving emissions issues affecting coal-fired power plants. For more information about Clean Coal Technologies please visit: www.cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to CCTI's plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CCTI's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, its products, its ability to secure financing for its operations, the impact on the industry and other statements identified by words such as "will," "potential," "could," "can," "believe," "intends," "continue," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," and other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Additional details about CCTI's business and its operations that could affect CCTI's actual results are described in CCTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" that are part of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in each of its subsequently filed periodic reports. All forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this news release. CCTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

